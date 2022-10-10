Aggressor flees and police appeal to arrest him

Stefan Sylvestre, who attacked writer and activist Katie Piper with acid, is being wanted by police. The man got out of prison in 2020 and has not served his parole. Now he is on the run from the authorities and is expected to spend more time behind bars.

In an interview with the Mirror, the Parole Service said it was cooperating with the police to find him. “We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison, where he will spend more time behind bars,” he told the British newspaper.

Stefan Sylvestre attacked Katie Piper with acid in 2008 in Golders Green, London. The offender confessed that he followed orders from his obsessive ex-boyfriend, Daniel Lynch. A year after the crime, he received a life sentence, serving at least six years in prison.

In 2015, the man tried to earn parole. After she was denied, he tried again three years later. He got parole on the second try, as long as he stayed away from the famous one. In 2019, he was called to prison over an incident unrelated to the activist’s case.

Daniel Lynch was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 16 years in prison. In 2025, its release may be discussed.

After the attack, Katie Piper required hundreds of surgeries to treat her severe acid burns on her face. In an interview, she said that it took 400 operations.

“When the acid was thrown on me, it felt like I was burning in hell. It was an indescribable, unique, excruciating pain. I lost my future, my career, my spirit, my body, my appearance, my dignity,” said the writer about the crime.