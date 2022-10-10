Alef Manga values ​​a good moment in Coritiba and christens a great goal in Couto Pereira: “Pele’s Goal” | coritiba

Coxa’s vice-top scorer in the year, the winger noted a painting, which opened the Alviverde triumph, and baptized it as “Pele’s Goal”.

The move came in the 11th minute of the first half. After the release, he dominated from the right, gave a half-moon to the defender and slapped to cover the goalkeeper Cleiton. a goal

There was a movie in my head, I don’t think I’ll even be able to sleep. I am really happy. It’s f*# to win with one less, it’s hard. With all due respect, it’s Pele’s goal.” — Alef Manga told the PRC.

At 11 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Alef Manga do Coritiba against Bragantino

Manga has been one of the highlights of Coxa since the arrival of Guto Ferreira. Along with Fabricio Daniel, the duo scored seven of the team’s last eight goals in the Brazilian Championship.

But this was not always so. The winger’s relationship with the fans went through complicated moments. The last one, against Avaí, the athlete even argued with fans after they threw popcorn when the squad arrived at the stadium.

The striker recalled the moment and highlighted his dedication to Coxa achieving the results necessary to remain in the elite of Brazilian football.

– Nobody likes to be hit by popcorn. I keep all criticism to myself. The goal is no accident. I gave myself to the fullest. Win or win, is the only word I carry in my head – said the striker.

Recently, the club forwarded the renewal of the striker, who will have his contract extended for another three years.

Guto Ferreira praises the delivery of Coritiba players in victory

Brazilian Championship Table

1 of 2 Alef Manga vibrating with the goal for Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba Alef Manga vibrating with the goal for Coritiba — Photo: Coritiba

Coritiba returns to the field against Athletico, on Sunday, at 7 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The match is valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

Athletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 7pm – Arena da Baixada

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi

Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelã