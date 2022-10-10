Analysis: Atlético-MG skates, reaches 12 rounds in the same position and sees rivals “in the rear view” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG looked like it would, at last, pack in the Brazilian Championship. After two straight wins, Galo had a game at home to seal peace with the fans and improve their performance as home team, but it didn’t happen. Now it’s 12 rounds in a row in seventh position. In addition to losing the chance to enter the G-6, the club sees rivals approaching in the rearview mirror.

Best moments: Atlético-MG 0 x 0 Ceará for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Performances: Jemerson is safe in the back, and offense misses chances; see the notes

Galo started under pressure, pushing Ceará to the defense field and creating chances. Without Hulk – out with a left calf injury – Sasha, Nacho and Keno formed the attacking trio. Lots of movement and play creation. Little effectiveness on the last ball. Vozão’s strategy was to play on the counterattack. And that was revealed in the match numbers: Galo had 64% possession of the ball.

In the second half, the Minas Gerais team took its foot off the accelerator. Despite this, the more than 34 thousand present in the stadium tried, as possible, to push the team forward. Cuca moved and changed the entire offensive sector: Pavón, Ademir, Alan Kardec and Vargas were called in. The Argentine had two clear chances and also sent them out. Ademir and Kardec could also have hit the net, but they missed the mark.

1 of 3 Keno tries to play during Atlético-MG and Ceará game — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Keno tries to play during Atlético-MG and Ceará game – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The portrait of the game can also be illustrated by the number of corners: 16 to 0 for Galo. Set pieces and rehearsed plays were explored. In the first half, two of them resulted in clear scoring chances, but again, they lacked effectiveness.

In the next round, Galo faces Flamengo, at Maracanã, in an attempt to climb the table again. And, on the one hand, the Galo fan “celebrates” the match being away from home.

The team continues without getting a positive sequence playing as home team. Since the return of Cuca to the team, before the beginning of the return of the Brasileirão, Atlético has only one victory at home: against Fluminense, by 2 to 0.

The saga as home team begins with the draw with Palmeiras, for Libertadores, is followed by defeats to Athletico-PR and Goiás, for the Brasileiro, another draw with Bragantino and defeat for Palmeiras for the Brazilian. The first victory at home was against Fluminense, in round 29. In all, there are 14 games with Cuca, four wins, five draws, and four defeats.

Cuca has one more week to “move the candy” as he likes to say until the game against Flamengo. One more chance next Saturday to enter the direct classification zone for Libertadores. last and only goal in a year of frustration for Atlético.

