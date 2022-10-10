Analysis: new faces give more repertoire to Botafogo’s attack | botafogo

The sodden Morumbi field made life difficult for those who wanted to see and, especially, play football. Even so, the victory over São Paulo, last Sunday, showed elements of Botafogo’s evolution. That in the moments when the ball managed to roll on the grass.

Tiquinho Soares and Júnior Santos celebrate Botafogo's goal

The main one is the new face of the alvinegro attack. In the last five games, Luís Castro put Tiquinho Soares and Júnior Santos side by side, center forwards who, in theory, would fight for the same position. With more mobility, Júnior moved to the tip and increased the team’s firepower by becoming not a competitor, but a partner of shirt 9.

This new design increases the repertoire and possibilities of the black-and-white attack. Even for increasing the options of coach Luís Castro to the sides of the attack. Competition gets tougher for Jeffinho, Victor Sá, Gustavo Sauer and Luis Henrique.

Due to the condition of the lawn, the game gained more physical than technical contours. What hid some players who like the touch of the ball, like Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes, and gave the spotlight to those who are used to the clash, like the two forwards.

Tiquinho and Júnior were the highlights of the victory and had participated in almost all the danger throws of the alvinegra team. Including the penalty that ended in the goal of shirt 9, the only goal of the match.

The game required a vigor that punished some athletes. Like Rafael, who left the field in the first half with a muscle injury. In addition to Lucas Fernandes, still without the ideal pace for returning from injury.

Adaptation with few changes

The start of the game was not good for Botafogo. São Paulo knew how to press and went around the alvinegra area for a long time, mainly through the right aisle. But the volume was practically sterile, especially in the first half. So much so that Botafogo, with less than 40% of ball possession, ended up being equal in finalizations.

The home team tried to advance through the wings to play the ball in the area. There were almost 30 crossings of the tricolors. Number that decreased throughout the match, when Luís Castro increased the number of players in defense. Kanu and Danilo Barbosa entered during the match to give more security to the aerial ball, but who was the protagonist in the matter was Adryelson.

This victory further improves Botafogo’s use as a visitor in this Brasileirão. It was the fourth straight win away from Rio. Now, to keep the fight for the G-8 going, you have to do your homework. The team faces Internacional next Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Nilton Santos, for the 32nd round.

