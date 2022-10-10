Android 13 on Google Pixel Tablet: Here’s how the system looks on the big screen

After presenting some features of the Pixel Tablet at an event, now Google is also revealing some new features that will be present in the system of the device with Android 13 that will be released in 2023. The images show how some of the applications will have a dedicated interface for the tablet.

Starting with the lock screen, we can see that Google chose to divide it into two parts: the one on the left with the clock, At Glance widget and widget for controlling media in playback, while on the right we have the notifications. There’s also a shortcut to the Google Home app for easier smart device management.

On the home screen we noticed that Material You and its widgets dominate the design, including the search bar with shortcut for voice search and Google Lens. The settings menu also received adaptations, showing menus on the right and sessions on the left. Other apps with some level of adaptation still include Google Home with a dark interface and adapted windows, YouTube Music and Google Assistant. The camera will still have a dedicated version with a shutter button on the left and other controls on the other side.

Unfortunately, the images do not reveal more specifications of the tablet, but it is expected that it will have more adaptations to make it a multimedia control center as a mix of smart screen and tablet when it is connected to the magnetic speaker that was also shown at the event. last week.

