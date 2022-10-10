Anne Keothavong hopes Emma Raducanu will be fit for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Captain Anne Keothavong hopes Emma Raducanu will be fit to represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow next month after naming her to the squad.

The British number one ended her WTA Tour season with a wrist injury, pulling out of tournaments in Romania and Mexico, but no decision has been made on the 12-country event, which kicks off November 8 at the Emirates Arena.

Keothavong told the PA news agency: “I was literally on the phone with her this morning at the airport. We have the benefit of time on our side. The Billie Jean King Cup finals aren’t a month away.

“She is doing her best to rest and recover and has a rehabilitation program in place. We just have to see how it goes and she has to manage it and take care of herself, which is the most important thing.

“I know she really wants to be part of this team, she had a great experience when we were in Prague. That’s great when you have your best player who is saying all the right things.”

Raducanu made her tournament debut in the April qualifiers against the Czech Republic, defeating Tereza Martincova but losing heavily to Marketa Vondrousova amid further blistering issues.

The 19-year-old joins the team with Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson, with a fifth player to be added later.

With six British women in the top 150 in singles and doubles, strength in depth is improving, leaving Keothavong with some welcome selection dilemmas.

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls are leading doubles exponents, but Keothavong looks ready to go with Dart and Watson, who offer both singles and doubles options.

If Raducanu is fit, Dart and Boulter are likely to compete for second place in singles, potentially alongside Katie Swan, who broke into the top 120 and became British number three on Monday after claiming her third title of the season.

Keothavong said: “The run she’s had recently has been fantastic and I’m really happy for Katie because we all know how much skill there is in her game and she’s starting to put things together.

“But those players who are in contention for fifth place know who they are. She’s giving herself the best chance, just like the others. It’s nice to see.”

British number five Jodie Burrage is Swan’s main competition for last place.

“It’s great that there’s a lot of competition for spots on the team,” Keothavong said. “We have announced a strong lineup and all four players who have been named are very excited to be part of it once again and highly motivated to play at home.

“We are excited about the opportunity to be part of a competition with some of the best players in the world and to have the support of the house again, something we didn’t have a few years ago. I hope this gives us the edge we need.”

Great Britain will face Kazakhstan and Spain in World Cup-style group stage matches of the event, with the winner of the bracket moving on to the semi-finals.

Despite losing to the Czechs, they were awarded a place in the finals as a host nation, bringing them to the highest level in the tournament for the first time since 1993.

Tickets for the Emirates Arena start at £5.