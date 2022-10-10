Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 and watchOS 9.0.2 to users

Apple today released the iOS 16.0.3 (compilation 20A392 ) it’s the watchOS 9.0.2 ( 20R383 ) for users of compatible devices.

According to the release notes, iOS 16.0.3 provides important bug fixes and security updates for the iPhone, including issues involving CarPlay and using the Camera app on iPhones 14 Pro [Max].

Incoming call and app notifications could be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max;

Microphone volume could be low during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models;

There could be a delay in launching Camera or switching between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max;

There was a failure to launch Mail after it received a malformed email.

In this support article, Apple highlights the iOS 16.0.3 security fix involving the Mail app.

watchOS 9.0.2 includes improvements and bug fixes for the Apple Watch. Among them, an issue that affected the streaming of music through Spotify.

Audio streaming interruptions on Spotify;

Alarm snooze notifications continue after the alarm is cleared for AssistiveTouch users;

Incomplete sync of data from Wallet and Fitness apps on a newly paired Apple Watch;

Microphone audio interruption for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users.

iOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1, it is worth noting, are already in their fourth test version and could be released later this month for everyone.