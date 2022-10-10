Apple Watch overheats and explodes for no apparent reason; see images

If you wear a smartwatch for a long time, you must have experienced some discomfort, such as itching or too much pressure on your wrist from squeezing it. But this is hardly comparable to what an Apple user watch Series 7 passed this week: his smartwatch simply overheated, exploded and sent him to the hospital. And to make matters worse: the company wanted him to be silent about it.

The Apple Watch owner, who declined to be identified, noticed that the device was hotter than usual — something especially strange given that it was at home in an ambient temperature of approximately 21°C. Shortly afterwards, the device displayed an automatic heat shutdown warning, and the screen cracked.

Upon immediately contacting the company’s support, he was advised not to touch the watch until Apple consulted with its experts.

The next morning, however, the situation got even worse. The owner found the Apple Watch even hotter and with a cracked screen, possibly from the heat.

When he put his hands on the smartwatch, the device began to click and was thrown through the window – at which point, according to the user, it exploded. Subsequently, the owner of the device saw burn marks on the sofa, where the Apple Watch had been from the day before.

Worried, he went to the emergency room for fear of lead poisoning. However, he was dismissed, as the smartwatch did not have a sufficient amount to cause poisoning.

Below, see images of the device smoking in its final moments:

Apple tried to hush up the case

According to 9to5Mac, who was contacted directly by the owner of the watch, the company offered to collect the exploded Apple Watch and take it to its laboratories for an expert examination. However, Apple also took a contract that, among the clauses, contained a term of silence, preventing him from talking about the case.

Upon receiving the document, the user refused to sign, and contacted the press to discuss the case.

Referred to service by one of Apple’s directors, the customer was informed that the case would be treated with “top priority” and would receive an update the following Monday.

He explains that the deadline has passed and he still hasn’t received any position from the company.