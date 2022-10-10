Argentine star suffers serious injury and is in serious danger of missing the World Cup

Player is one of the great names of the national team

Argentina’s national team may have a big gap for this year’s World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. One of the favorites to lift the biggest trophy in world football, the Hermanos will reach the World Cup undefeated for more than 30 games, and with Messi hungry for the title.

However, Argentina could have the great absence of star Paulo Dybala, who was injured in Roma’s victory and had to be substituted in the second half. In José Mourinho’s words, the player’s injury appears to be quite serious.

“The injury looks really bad. I would say bad, but honestly after talking to Paulo… I think it’s really bad”said Mourinho, Roma coach, after the club’s game in Serie A, in the victory against Lecce, by 2 to 1, at home.

Despite not being an absolute starter of the Argentina team, Dybala is expected to be present at the Cup. However, with the injury, the player may have to be removed from the squad of coach Lionel Scaloni.

The opening game of the World Cup takes place on the 20th, at 1:00 pm, between Qatar and Ecuador.