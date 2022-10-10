At sign! YouTube will offer a new identifier ‘@username’ for all users

O YouTube announced this Monday (10) that it will start making “@username” identifiers available to all users of the platform soon. The measure comes to facilitate the identification and sharing of accounts on the video site. According to The Verge, each YouTube user will have a unique identifier that applies to the entire platform, from channel pages to Shorts, the competitor. Of google for TikTok, very popular with younger people.

The identifier can be used to mention others in comments, video descriptions, titles and more, which YouTube says will make it easier for creators to reach more audiences and increase their visibility. The platform should start rolling out the function gradually to some users starting this week, which means that some people will be able to claim their at sign on YouTube before others. “We want to ensure that creators can create an identity as unique as their content, while giving viewers confidence that they are interacting with their favorite creators,” YouTube says on its blog.

The option to claim an identifier with at sign could also be a way to encourage creators who are not on YouTube to join the platform, intensifying the dispute with TikTok, which has grown with its short videos. Last month, YouTube announced it would bring monetization to Shortsallowing creators to keep 45% of ad revenue, and also added updates like watermarks for Shorts republished elsewhere. And you, did you like the news announced by YouTube? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link