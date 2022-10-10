Atlético-GO x Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Palmeiras face each other this Monday in one of the games that end the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 18:30 (Brasília time), at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. O ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos. Click HERE and follow .

Packed by two straight wins, the Dragon gained breath in the fight against relegation and approached the competitors. The team is third from bottom with 28 points. The mission tonight against the Serie A leaders is not easy, but the club hopes to score once again to continue their recovery in the championship.

Palmeiras does the math to be Brazilian champion. Internacional won on Sunday and reduced Verdão’s gap in the lead to nine points, but Abel Ferreira’s team confirms the conquest of the tournament if they win the next four rounds: Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Avaí and Athletico. The team has been in the first place for 21 rounds and has not yet been defeated as a visitor.

Streaming: O Premiere broadcasts the match, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Ricardinho and Maurício Noriega.

Real time: O ge accompanies with exclusive videos and shots of the goals (click here and follow).

PVC analyzes Atlético-GO x Palmeiras, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Souza

Atlético-GO will have at least two new features: midfielder Marlon Freitas and attacking midfielder Wellington Rato. They enter, respectively, in the positions of Decks and Airton, suspended. A third change could be Edson Fernando in place of Shaylon, at the coach’s option.

Likely lineup: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão, Edson Fernando (Shaylon) and Marlon Freitas; Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando

Who is out: Gabriel Baralhas, Airton and Jefferson are suspended for the third yellow card.

hanging: Renan, Hayner, Marlon Freitas, Churin, Shaylon and Ricardinho.

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

It will not only be the reserve bank that will have an important return this Monday. In addition to Abel Ferreira, suspended in the last round, Verdão has the reinforcement of Zé Rafael in the midfield – the athlete had been sent off against Botafogo and that’s why he was embezzled against Coritiba. In the other sectors, the technical commission from Palmeiras can maintain the base that packed a sequence of five consecutive victories in the Brasileirão.

Likely lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquere; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

hanging: Dudu, López, Luan, Murilo, Rony, Wesley, João Martins (assistant) and Vitor Castanheira (assistant).

Who is out: Atuesta (suspended), Raphael Veiga (ankle arthroscopy) and Jailson (knee surgery).

