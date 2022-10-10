Atmosphere of terror at Record: hackers hijacked messages from pastors

Edir Macedo’s broadcaster lost access to everything: confidential messages, negotiations with suppliers and companies and strategies for the 2023 schedule.

247 – The hacker attack suffered by Record TV, which forced it to interrupt the live broadcast of the program Fala Brasil, installed a climate of terror in Bishop Edir Macedo’s station. Hackers took possession of all the reportage files, frames and all stored content that has already been shown in the past or would be shown in the future by Record TV.

According to journalist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, in addition to preventing employees from accessing the Ibope numbers of the programs, the invaders also “hijacked” the data “intranet”, Record TV’s internal network. Hackers have taken possession of all the addresses and years of email contents exchanged, sent and received by employees. The number of messages is incalculable.

“The discovery caused a real atmosphere of terror at Record, because the emails exchanged by the entire top of the station (bishops) have been in the hands of the invaders since Saturday morning”, said Feltrin. “Confidential messages, negotiations with suppliers and companies and strategies for the 2023 schedule: Record lost access to absolutely everything”, added the journalist.

