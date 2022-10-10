Belarus says Ukraine is preparing to attack country

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko accused Ukraine on Monday of preparing an attack against his country, for which he announced the deployment of joint troops with Russia, without saying where.

“Yesterday, through unofficial channels, we were alerted about an attack being prepared from Ukrainian territory against Belarus,” he said, quoted by state news agency Belta, assuring that Ukraine wanted to make a “second Crimean bridge”, referring to the attack on the partially destroyed Russian bridge on Saturday.

My answer was simple: ‘Tell the President of Ukraine and the other lunatics: if they touch one meter of our territory, the Crimea Bridge will seem to them like a walk in the park’.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatens Ukraine

The statements by Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus since 1994, indicate a potential escalation of the war in Ukraine, possibly with a joint Russian-Belarus force in northern Ukraine.

He also indicated that last week, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they agreed to send a joint military contingent, without specifying where or how many men would be involved.

“Due to the worsening situation on the Union’s (Russia-Belarus) western borders, we have agreed to implement a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus is a major ally of Russia in the conflict with Ukraine and allowed Russian troops to pass through its territory at the beginning of the offensive against Ukraine, but its army has so far not participated in the fighting.