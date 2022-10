Shanti was the victim of a terrorist attack in Brussels in 2016 and was traumatized.

The Belgian Shanti de Corte, 23, obtained authorization for euthanasia after declaring “unbearable psychological suffering”. Victim of the Islamic State terrorist attacks in Brussels in 2016, with more than 32 dead and 300 injured, the young woman underwent therapeutic treatments and was admitted to psychiatric hospitals, but decided to die last Friday (07), alongside family members. .

According to the Belgian newspaper RTBF, a teacher at the school where Shanti was at the time described that as a teenager the girl was already suffering from some disorders, which worsened after the terrorist attack. Shanti was with colleagues at Zaventem airport, preparing for a trip to Italy, when two terrorists set off explosives just meters from the students.

She made a few suicide attempts and formalized requests for euthanasia (when a third party is allowed to cause a painless death) which were refused. With an application made in April of this year, signed by two psychiatrists and supported by an association specializing in euthanasia and assisted suicide, the young Belgian woman obtained a permit.

Belgian neurologist Paul Dentenne told the local newspaper that this was not the ideal recommendation for the young woman, because “there were other medical care that could have been proposed”.

The federal commission responsible for the matter announced that the law respected that “the young woman was in such great psychological suffering that her demand was logically accepted”.