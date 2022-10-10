Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange, takes a worrying hint at Marvel

Bringing the mighty Doctor Strange to life, quickly Benedict Cumberbatch ended up becoming one of the biggest stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on an increasingly important role in the MCU.

READ TOO!

After his first film and some participation in other productions, Benedict Cumberbatch starred only came to star in 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshis new solo film after six years of the previous film, released in 2016.

With Doctor Strange 2 the actor added up to a total of six participations in different films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for now, he still does not have a confirmed presence in any future MCU project, despite being a sure bet that he will return in the next Avengers films, which debut in 2025.

Previously Benedict Cumberbatch claimed to love the character that he would continue to play him for more than ten years, but now, in an interview with prestigethe star seems to have dropped a big hint at Marvel, talking about the hero arc in the sequel seen this year:

“It’s weird, because other than a few members of the team, I think I was the only person who was continuing his story and kind of protecting Strange, guiding this character and sometimes even educating people about him, which is a responsibility. very strange”.

The actor’s comment reinforced some theories that he may be dissatisfied with the direction Doctor Strange and his latest film have taken. But the hope remains that Benedict Cumberbatch and Marvel will be on the same page for the future.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!