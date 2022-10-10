BetMGM releases new NHL spot featuring Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid

BetMGM has debuted a new ad starring Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid, set to run throughout the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The 30-second commercial, described by BetMGM as “tongue in the cheek”, sees Gretzky stop during McDavid’s training session to interact with BetMGM’s betting app.

Raymond Doyle, VP Brand at BetMGM, commented: “It’s amazing to show two of the greatest hockey players on screen interacting with each other. We look forward to entertaining hockey fans during commercial breaks as two of the NHL legends demonstrate the endless possibilities with BetMGM.”

The company is always running creative advertising campaigns. In fact, this latest commercial is part of a broader marketing initiative titled “It’s On”. Launched in September, this ongoing campaign will leverage BetMGM’s lineup of ambassadors, which includes celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Vanessa Hudgens, as well as sporting icons such as Kevin Garnett.

The campaign will be delivered as a ‘series’ of ongoing episodes. Its first installment hit TV screens on the 8th of September and saw Foxx wander around a Bellagio suite gathering several BetMGM ambassadors.

Gretzky, in turn, became BetMGM brand ambassador in June 2021 and McDavid signed in March of this year. The new commercial will be broadcast on all channels of diffusion, open marketing and digital and social media.

72andSunny New York is responsible for the campaign concept, while Peter Berg, who previously served as executive producer on shows like Entourage and HBO’s Ballers, directed the latest ad.

BetMGM’s recent partnership with Vanessa Hudgens

BetMGM recently announced that Vanessa Hudgens has become a brand ambassador. Like the NHL legends in this new ad quoted above, the actress will be featured in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content for the operator’s betting and casino platforms.

Vanessa is world-renowned for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise, but has since appeared in numerous other films such as ‘Spring Breakers: Dangerous Girls’, ‘Bad Boys For Life’ and ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! ‘.