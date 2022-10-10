Botafogo campaign surprises commentator: ‘Fight was to stay in Serie A. Championship was offered’

In its first year of SAF, with hires arriving throughout the Brazilian championshipO Botafogo already zeroed out the chances of relegation with seven games still to be played and the fight is now to try to get a spot in Libertadores. The good campaign surprised the commentator Mario Marrafrom ESPN.

– I did not expect. Botafogo’s struggle for me, in a year of reconstruction, with a change of technical command, the company injecting money, taking a long time to be able to hire players, the scenario was a struggle to stay in the First Division. Then the club organizes itself, hires more players later and writes a legal path, with more money and organization. The Brazilian is such an irregular championship that allowed Botafogo to rise again. The championship was offered to Botafogo. It will be spectacular if Botafogo goes to the Libertadores in the group stage, the team did not struggle to fall – said Marra.

Another commentator from the “Sportscenter” table, Zinho attributed the good campaign to the work of Luís Castro, but said he did not believe in a spot in Libertadores for Glorioso.

– I like Luís Castro’s work, with all the limitations of the cast he was putting together. It is very much his ability as a coach to make Botafogo be fighting in a South American zone, and maybe reach the pre-Libertadores, which I think is difficult for the games ahead – opined Zinho.