Botafogo coach regrets soaked lawn and praises victory: ‘We had many chances and we didn’t let São Paulo arrive’

Despite the sodden lawn at Morumbi, which hampered better football, the coach of Botafogo, Luís Castropraised the performance of alvinegro players in the victory over Sao Paulo this Sunday, for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship. The Portuguese cited the difficulties of the match and valued the result.

– The field was very difficult for us to do what we wanted. Just like it was for São Paulo too. Congratulations to my team, to São Paulo and to the referee as well. We had difficulties and we treated each other with respect. We wanted to play better, but we couldn’t do that in the first half. We had a lot of difficulties. Against Avaí, we had a line of three. Today, we need a line of five to prevent São Paulo’s lateral plays. In the second half, we managed to control it. Things worked out, we had a lot of chances to score. And we didn’t let São Paulo arrive – Castro said at the press conference, in statements reproduced by “GE”.

– It takes maturity for teams to go through difficult times and stabilize. São Paulo played a good game, they didn’t lose because they played poorly. They put a lot of pressure on us in the first half. Only a team with maturity and tactical awareness goes through the changes we go through from one game to the next. The players know that, they have that ability – completed the Portuguese.

With 43 points, Botafogo ends the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship in 9th position and is now preparing to face the vice-leader International next Sunday, at 18:00, at the Nilton Santos Stadium.