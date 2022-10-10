Brad Pitt speaks out after serious accusations made by Angelina Jolie

posted on 10/10/2022 10:11



(credit: AFP/Archives)

Brad Pitt, actor, spoke after being the target of serious accusations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie. In the lawsuit, the actress accused her ex-husband of attacking her and their children during a private plane flight, which led to the divorce filing.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Anne Kiley, the movie star said he will “respond in court” to the allegations made. “Brad Pitt takes responsibility for everything from day one – unlike the other side – but he’s not going to take responsibility for something he didn’t do,” he said.

“He was the target of all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentations”, explained Brad Pitt’s defense, which highlighted the artist’s attempt to respond in court. “Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to answer in court, as he always has,” he concluded.

In the lawsuit in question, Angelina claimed that Pitt grabbed her by the head and attacked two of her children on the 2016 trip, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol, verbally abused and threw drink on her family during the flight from France to France. Los Angeles.

