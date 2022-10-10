Brazil beats Italy in friendly and reaches 10 consecutive victories

This Monday afternoon (10), Brazil beat Italy 1-0 in an international friendly at Estádio Luigi Ferraris, in Genoa. Adriana scored the only goal of the game. The women’s team reaches 10 consecutive victories.

Pia Sundhage promoted a change in relation to the team that thrashed Norway last Friday (07). Kerolin took over Ludmilla’s spot in the attack. Thus, Brazil went to the field with Letícia Izidoro; Antonia, Kathellen, Tainara and Tamires; Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Geyse and Adriana; Kerolin and Bia Zaneratto. Ludmila, Duda, Yaya, Ana Vitória and Lauren entered the second half.

Today’s friendly was Italy’s only match on this FIFA date. Technician Milena Bortolini cast Giuliani; Bergamaschi, Filangeri, Lenzini and Boattin; Rosucci, Galli, Caruso and Greggi; Cernoia and Giacinti. During, Cantore, Polli, Glionna and Cafferata left the bank.

Brazil bets on launches

Italy started the game with more possession. The Europeans insisted on plays from the left wing, but they didn’t take any danger. Brazil responded to the Italian posture with pressure on the ball out. The selection forced mistakes from the hosts of the house.

New from Pia Sundhage for today, Kerolin participated in the offensive actions. In less than five minutes, Brazil made three launches towards the striker. Goalkeeper Giuliani anticipated well and avoided submissions.

The first Brazilian submission came in the 18th minute. After a corner kick barely cleared, Kathellen headed and Geyse deflected in the small area. Giuliani defended at point-blank range.

After starting with few chances, Brazil wasted a great opportunity. At 27, another long pass towards Kerolin. This time the Italian defense failed to communicate. The attacker won the dispute, but could not give direction to the ball. Submission out in front of the empty goal.

Leticia saves Brazil

Italy resorted to the weapon most used by Brazilians: the launch of the defense directly into the attack. That’s how the Europeans created the clearest move of the first half. Kathellen got in the way when it was time to walk away and Giacinti came face to face with Letícia Izidoro. The Brazilian goalkeeper rose. Lelê defended with his foot and avoided the Italian goal.

The selection committed some in the exit of the ball before the first half ended. Duda Sampaio gave a direct pass to the back line and gave in a corner. Tainara let another ball pass while talking to Letícia Izidoro. Italy did not punish Brazil for the errors and the match went to halftime with the score zero.

lightning goal

Both teams came back from the break with changes. Starting against Norway, Ludmila replaced Bia Zaneratto. Duda Sampaio also left to make way for Duda. In Italy, there was a change of goalkeepers. Giuliani was replaced by Durante.

The Italian archer was leaked after one minute on the field. The play started with a good shot by Antonia. Adriana dominated in the area and finished without dropping. Undefensible ball for Durante and Brazilian advantage on the scoreboard.

Defensive consistency guarantees the result

Italy naturally launched the attack to seek an equalizer. As in the first half, the Europeans found it difficult to articulate plays. The Brazilian marking closed the spaces and did not give in to dangerous submissions. Pia Sundhage’s charges also suffered from passing errors. The match focused on midfield and started to have more fouls.

It was from the 20th minute of the second half that the scenario changed. Brazil piled up missed chances. The selection created opportunities with Ludmila’s speed and scared the corner kicks. Aim was lacking.

Yaya, Ana Vitória and Lauren took the place of Adriana, Ary Borges and Geyse. The Italians complained of a penalty in a controversial bid involving Yaya. Nothing has been marked. Letícia Izidoro made a providential defense in a cross in extra time, guaranteeing the positive result for Brazil.