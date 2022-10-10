Brazilian correspondent is scared by missile in Kiev; watch









Brazilian reporter is surprised by missile in Kiev:

the Brazilian journalist Hugo Bachegawho works as a correspondent in Ukraine for the English BBC, scared and had to run for cover after missiles sliced ​​through the sky over the capital Kiev, in a series of Russian offensives against the country.

Images from the station itself show the moment when the correspondent was giving the news about the conflict live and was interrupted by a missile. It is possible to hear the noise of the explosion and the reporter leaving the scene for cover.







Brazilian correspondent scared by missile in Kiev Photo: reproduction

According to BBC, both the reporter and cameraman managed to reach the shelter safely. The explosion took place near the hotel where the team is staying.

On social media, Hugo Bachega published a photo in which he appears in the hotel parking lot. “We’re safe. Working from the parking lot. Thanks for the messages,” he wrote.

bombing of Kiev

This Monday, 10, Russia launched a series of air strikes against cities across Ukraine, including areas far from the battlefronts, such as the capital Kiev.

The attacks are the largest since the start of the conflict, two days after an explosion toppled a stretch of the strategic bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland.





Images show attack on bridge during Russia/Ukraine conflict photo: Reuters

Since June, the Ukrainian capital has not been the target of the bombings that hit the country amid the war with Russia.

In the first bombing alone, at least eight people were killed and another 24 were injured, according to Home Affairs Ministry chief adviser Rostislav Smirnov.

At least 75 missiles, according to the Ukrainian army, hit targets in urban centers such as Kiev, Lviv, Ternopil, and Zitomir, in the west of the country, Dnipro and Krementchuk, in the central region, and Mikolaiv and Zaporizhia, in the south. The capital recorded at least four explosions, and at least five people died.





Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia photo: Reuters

After the series of attacks, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky urged the population not to leave the shelters. “The anti-aircraft alarm does not stop all over Ukraine. There are missile attacks. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I ask you: do not leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We will endure and be strong,” he wrote.

President Vladimir Putin made televised appearances this morning but did not comment on the attacks.

Russian military analysts and other sources close to the Kremlin say it is retaliation for Saturday’s attack that partially destroyed the Kerch Strait bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula and is a key logistical asset for Russian forces in the war.

The bridge, a gigantic construction project that Putin inaugurated in 2018 as one of his government’s main bridges, was used to bring supplies from Russia to Crimea, which Putin annexed in 2014, and from there to southern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops are carrying out a raid. offensive to retake Kherson province.

The Russian president called the episode a “terrorist attack on critical civilian infrastructure” and accused Ukraine’s secret services of being responsible for the blast.

* With information from EFE, AP and AFP

