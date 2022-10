Videos show fireworks on Saturday night at the Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem. | Photo: Reproduction Twitter

A 30-year-old Brazilian, who has Israeli citizenship, is hospitalized in a serious situation, after an attack that took place on Saturday night (8) at a checkpoint in an Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem. The suspect in the attack, whose identity has not been confirmed, opened fire on security forces at the Shuafat checkpoint. An 18-year-old soldier was killed and, in addition to the Brazilian, there is another victim with minor injuries.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the Brazilian David Morel is from Belém do Pará, has lived in Israel for seven years and recently moved to Jerusalem. He was taken to Hadassah Medical Center, where he underwent neurosurgery in the early hours of the morning. The man, who according to the Jerusalem Post was a security guard at the affected post, is in the ICU, being sedated and ventilated, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The Jerusalem Post also reported that Palestinian reports and videos showed children in Shuafat refugee camps receiving candy and celebrating the attacks on Saturday night. The region is the scene of constant tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, and clashes are recurrent in the territory.