Cameras catch motorcyclist speeding before killing mother and daughter in DF

Security camera footage captured the motorcyclist who killed a mother and daughter in Planaltina, traveling at high speed, minutes before fatally hitting the family in the crosswalk. João Batista Siqueira, 36, was traveling at more than 150 km/h, according to Detran-DF police director Wesley Cavalcante. The driver reached more than twice the maximum speed allowed on the road, which is 60 km/h.

“Everything will be confirmed by the expertise, but, preliminarily, he would be above 150km/h. When he saw them, he started to brake, fell and the bike hit both of them”, explains Wesley Cavalcante.

Sandra Sousa Freire, 33, and Heloísa Sousa Freire, 3, were crossing a crosswalk near Atacadão Dia a Dia when they were hit and died instantly.

See images of the motorcyclist traveling at high speed:

The first information released by the Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF) reported that the two would have been launched 300 meters from the place where they were hit by the motorcycle. However, upon arriving at the scene, the report of the metropolises found that the bodies of the victims were close to the crosswalk, and the motorcycle was the one that was far away, as mentioned by the corporation.

Sandra and Heloísa died instantly. Victims were crossing the lane when they were hit. The two were mother and daughter. Woman leaves two other children. Accident occurred on Monday morning (10/10)

Sandra worked as a clerk in a commercial establishment and leaves two other children, aged 14 and 6. The motorcyclist, João Batista, received assistance from the DF Fire Department, but did not suffer serious injuries. The man underwent a breathalyzer test and was negative.

“Fatality”

“I was with her now at the dentist. She is a wonderful person, she will be greatly missed”, says Sandra’s church friend, Rafaela Rocha. “The guy comes and takes the girl’s life like that. A very big fatality”, says the victim’s uncle, Antônio José de Aguiar.

Sandra’s parents live in Ceará. “Sandra was everything: a church girl, hardworking, taking care of her husband and daughters. The guy will be on the street tomorrow or the day after, there’s no justice for that”, regrets Antônio. “We can’t do anything.”