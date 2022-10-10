Cameras record accident that killed couple on motorcycle in Blumenau

The traffic accident registered on the night of this Sunday (9) and that resulted in the deaths of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in blumenau he was recorded by security cameras. In the images it is possible to see the moment when the car – a Citroen C4 – invades the opposite direction and goes against the motorcycle, where they were Jonatas Correia dos Santos, 33, and Mayara da Silva Gonzaga, 30. Due to the strength of the images, the collision will not be shown.

• Click here and join our WhatsApp newsgroup

Check it out in the video below:

The accident took place at 19:30 in the Frederico Jensen Streeton the neighborhood Itoupavazinha. according to Fire Department, the rider of the motorcycle – a Honda Pop 110 – and his passenger could not resist the injuries and were already dead by the time rescuers arrived. As reported, both suffered polytraumatism.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was not injured in the incident. According to the GMT, it did not have a National Driver’s License (CNH) and was submitted to breathalyzer testwhich pointed 0.09gm/L. In the face of the facts, the man was arrested and taken to the Police Station. The couple’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML)where they were identified.