Captain Marvel Has A Big Connection To A Surprising MCU Icon

Cosmic Avenger Carol Danvers, also known as captain marvelmay have garnered a reputation as one of the strongest forces in the entire galaxy, but her formative years in the comics saw the character struggle to balance her life as a newfound superhero and editor-in-chief of a major corporation. Spider man supporting character.

After her power enhancement from Kree sleeper agent Walter Lawson, aka Captain Mar-Vell, former NASA security chief Carol Danvers is gifted with the strength and abilities of a standard Kree alien warrior. Making a name for herself in New York as the costumed Ms. Marvel, Carol has her eye on The Daily Bugle to earn some money on the side. Serving as editor-in-chief of Bugle is the chatty J. Jonah Jameson, who has amassed his own reputation for his overwhelmingly critical views on the New York Spider-Man “threat.” Known for his high-class snapshots of Spider-Man and several other established heroes operating in the metro area, The Daily Bugle proves to be a natural fit for Carol.

Sensing great potential in Carol, J. Jonah Jameson grudgingly enlists Danvers as the first editor-in-chief of the newly installed “Woman Magazine” faction of The Daily Bugle offices. Although Mrs. Marvel is finally fired from her position at Bugle By challenging Jameson’s authority, Carol’s role as leader of her own independent division plays an integral role in her character’s future independence. Carol started out as NASA’s head of security, but the seeds were already being planted for Carol to fly, and not simply be a secretary or nurse when she’s not flying in her supersuit. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Carol’s tenure at Bugle has become largely overshadowed by his adventures in the far corners of Marvel’s cosmic pantheon.

Carol Danvers’ stint on the Daily Bugle brought out her independent spirit.

Jameson has been adapted for the silver screen on many occasions and has finally made his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with recent entries Spider-Man far from home as well as its continuation Spider-Man No Way Home, played once again by former actor JJ JK Simmons. It’s no longer just Spider-Man that faces public scrutiny in the eyes of the media. Today, Carol Danvers frequently faces criticism from select fans, particularly her MCU counterpart (played by Brie Larson). While the MCU has made its changes to its heroes, fans are quick to disagree with the changes, even if they aren’t well-founded.

Currently, the MCU continues to insist on keeping Carol largely separate from planet Earth, due to her obligations to protect the far-reaching cosmos. After absorbing the Tesseract’s overwhelming power, a superhuman, amnesiac Carol was immediately thrust into the world of the Kree Empire and their shape-shifting rivals, the Skrulls. Carol’s comic book-inspired adventures on Earth battling costumed supervillains were put on hold so that the character would find himself in the cosmos alongside other alien beings. Abandoning the cosmic appeal of having Carol on Earth to get a job at The Daily Bugle would retread ancient terrain that had already been traversed by other heroes, both on the comic book page and on screen.

While Captain Marvel will be taking another trip back to her home planet in the near future, it’s doubtful she’ll settle down on Earth long enough to get Jameson’s attention or The Daily Bugle. there is no way to discard captain marvel and Spider manJ. Jonah Jameson sharing screen time in the future as a tribute to his early comic book roots, but a long-term relationship in the MCU seems out of the question.

Source: CBR