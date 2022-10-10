Ceni says he wants to stay in 2023 and asks for changes in São Paulo

After São Paulo’s 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, this Sunday (9), at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni said that he wants to remain in office and that he intends to fulfill his contract until the end of 2023, but asked for changes in the club and in the tricolor cast.

“I intend to fulfill my contract, which is until the end of 2023, I would like to fulfill it until next year”, said the coach. Ceni, however, said that his permanence also depends on the administration of São Paulo.

“The club wants me to stay, I also want to stay, we just have to gather better conditions so that the club can work well and I can deliver better results, a coach who doesn’t deliver good results, unfortunately it doesn’t work”, completed Ceni.

At the press conference, the São Paulo coach said he understood the protests of the Morumbi fans and said that the defeat in the South American final “opened a wound” in the fan’s heart.

Ceni also talked about planning for 2023, projected arrivals and departures and even said that, if he were a billionaire, he would buy São Paulo, pay the debt and invest in the club’s brand.

“I really want to win with São Paulo, I want to deliver victories and titles, I have a huge affection for the club,” he said. (See below for excerpts from the interview.)

Do you intend to stay in São Paulo?

“Sometimes you want to stay and others don’t want you to stay, sometimes others want you to stay and you don’t want to stay, that depends a lot, every game is analyzed, when you win it’s great, if you win it’s perfect, when he loses his job it’s bad and so on. We have a good squad, numerous, and some players that are lacking for us, but the team within what we have, he plays, controls most games, has opportunities, they are very rare games, especially in Morumbi, where we stop dominating the game and having chances of winning. When this doesn’t happen, the discourse changes, there is no middle ground in football, it’s always 8 or 80, the result is what counts in football. football, evaluations are based on the result, which makes sense.”

Will you fulfill the contract?

“I intend to fulfill my contract, which is until the end of 2023, I would like to fulfill it until next year, but the club may not want me to stay, if you lose a sequence of games, how many coaches can they start and finish the year? “Football is like that, if we don’t have options and a team that can compete, people don’t want to know about debt, they want to know about the results, if we don’t present results it doesn’t make sense either for the club or for me. São Paulo did it. get far, but failed to win the main one, which was the title, without remembering that São Paulo played every game possible in the year, with the exception of the finals of the Copa do Brasil, where we went to the semifinals, but reached two finals. The club wants me to stay, I also want to stay, we just have to gather better conditions so that the club can work well and I can deliver better results, a coach who doesn’t deliver good results, unfortunately, it doesn’t work.”

Planning for 2023

“There are players who have a contract, most of them until 2023, but at the moment there doesn’t seem to be any money to hire new players, it’s not that there is no planning and everything is dropped, there are players, Diego has a contract, Nestor has a contract, others who arrived has a contract, but departures and arrivals will happen as in all clubs. We have to take stock at the end of the year, to see if the debt has decreased, if it decreases it is because somehow financially things are getting less worse for the club. going strong in the market is a delicate, difficult moment, if we had won the Sudamericana, in terms of sports we would have grown, as we did not win, we remained stagnant as in other years. The victory of the Sudamericana would have given another connotation to the work, but football is very connected to conquests and victories.”

Strongest and strongest team

“Some players need to reach more finals to create this victorious environment, there are few players with titles here, many are young, others only have the São Paulo title as a foundation, so go through it. next year it will be more difficult, for me the defeat in the final weighs a lot because it is São Paulo, because of the identification with the club. I love working here and I would like to deliver titles to São Paulo, but at the moment we have to frankly, we disputed two titles directly, out of three we arrived in two with chances of being champion, but we were not prepared, we played below what we played on average in the championships, there is no logical explanation for that.”

Relationship with players

“I’m here working with them every day, I give as much effort as they do, I arrive very early to work, I analyze opponents, I give as much information to the players, we are always doing the best. There are players at the end of their contract, departures will happen, and the club that is the most important will stay. Let’s try for the spot in the pre-Libertadores, we have this game unless it can leave us alive. We do our best, the management tries to give the best conditions possible, everyone is trying to help São Paulo out of this difficult position.”

Open wound in the heart of the crowd

“You never go to war and come back unharmed, you always end up getting hurt, it’s a delicate moment in that sense, the fan wanted to be champions, we would like to be champions, unfortunately we can’t, but it’s football. Nobody plays to not win , our intention was to deliver the title, this weighed a lot, only time and the results will improve the wounds of a game that so many people went there anyway hoping to be rewarded with an achievement, but we failed in that. open wound, there are protests, which is appropriate at this moment, the fans are indignant, we will keep working, the victory was supposed to come, but Botafogo scored 1-0 on a penalty at the end with a kick-in. shots because the grass didn’t allow it, the ball gets stuck on the foot, on the grass, but we built to have a positive result, we deserved to win but it didn’t come. We’ll have to deal with that until Palmeiras’ game, which is not a s easy situation at Allianz Parque.”

The pain of defeat in the final

“When the bond is greater, the loss is greater, the defeat weighs more. But the team today was not apathetic on the field, the rain greatly hindered the speed of the game and we could have emerged victorious. lost a title, it’s much worse.”

‘I really want to win with São Paulo’

“Each one has their part to do, my responsibility is to make things happen on the pitch, when you have the pieces it’s easier to happen, the teams that are more organized off the pitch tend to happen. You get the Libertadores final, the two teams are organized, it is natural that the teams organize themselves externally so that the work comes, I really want to win with São Paulo, I want to deliver victories and titles, I have a huge affection for the club, I always took the São Paulo shirt to forward and I try to do today, but the people who manage the club also have responsibilities. We have to be realistic in our planning, it won’t change overnight, I would like to have two billion to buy the club, pay the debt and manage São Paulo, if I had this money I would invest in the São Paulo brand, but I don’t have the conditions to do that.”

Defeat for Botafogo

“Today we were superior, but a team that wants to propose a game suffers from the puddles of water on the lawn, the field favored Botafogo more, unfortunately it didn’t stop raining until the end of the game. The team that had control, variation, arrived at the sides, we arrived on a few occasions, but we couldn’t win the game.”

1 year balance sheet

“São Paulo became a very competitive team, they escaped relegation last year, this year an expectation was created to reach the finals and be champions, they put that flavor, that’s why the frustration comes a lot from what we did until the last weekend, São Paulo became a team with the expectation of winning the title, but it’s a pity they couldn’t deliver. some players, the club is trying to invest in equipment, get the bills up to date, but there’s still a lot to be done, it’s not something that will happen overnight, it will take time to get back to being a team with expectations of greater achievements.”