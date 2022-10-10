Chadwick Boseman’s Underrated Thriller Is On Netflix And You Haven’t Watched It

The decisions that most impact someone’s life are never made without a good dose of fear. No matter how much we reflect, we are always haunted by doubts that torture us with great care, even though we are already convinced about what needs to be done – which, of course, does not mean by far that we have reached the best end, or that the result of the many musings of a thousand sleepless nights, of lonely walks through the deserted streets, of another infinity of feelings that we cannot digest will not unfold in more anguish for not knowing how long this sentence will prove feasible. If life often has all the colors of a farce, however real and furious it may be, at other times everything is strangely serious, leaving little room for fantasies of any kind or quibbling about the just or unjust character of what is being posted. Moments when living seems more like a test, when precise answers have to be given, even though dreams insist on screaming.

Family sagas start for the most unusual reasons, but they always have a common purpose: to praise the need to maintain ties with who we are since before we knew what the world would prepare us for. There are those who get lost in the paths that sell themselves as a shortcut to happiness, in the same way that there are those who do not conform to what everyone considers natural, and from this struggle emerge the stories of suffering and resistance that make up their own lives. humanity and give it meaning. “King: A Story of Vengeance” (2016) is exactly what the title suggests, but not only. In the film, Fabrice Du Welz perfectly captures a man’s spirit of self-preservation, even if he has already lost much of everything that could help him in his quest for dignity. It takes some time, but the anti-hero who stars in this story realizes that fighting toe-to-toe is not the best way out. It is necessary to have the same cold blood as his enemies if he wants to carry out his plan of revenge.

Jacob King doesn’t have that name by chance. Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020), one of the most elegant actors Hollywood has ever known, plays a legitimate tribal warrior from South Africa, a man who goes above and beyond for the only cause he deems worthy of his effort. . The spectator needs to practice his good will and give a vote of confidence to the foreigner, who leaves his country with the face and the courage to go to America without a handkerchief or document claiming that he is on a trip, since the script by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell it only clears up all misunderstandings in the final sequence. Soon his true motivation is known, what hinders him more than helps: his sister Bianca, from Sibongile Mlambo, has been missing for months and what he discovers about the girl only makes his worries intensify. When Du Welz eliminates any chance of residual misunderstandings, thanks to the intervention of the trader played by Paul H. Kim – reinforcing the concept of the United States as an ethnically diverse nation, despite never being discussed in full – and King is faced with With the truth, Boseman turns the key to his character, who launches himself on the hunt for Bianca’s executioners, having as his most relevant clue Armand, the son of her then-boyfriend, a drug dealer known for the cruel way he treats those who owe him money. . The problem is Armand, the role of Diego José, is also missing.

It brings to the plot a complete group of supporting actors, especially the prostitute Kelly, played by Teresa Palmer (with whom the protagonist never has anything, no matter how much the girl melts in front of his eyes deeper than a marsh and the smile of a thousand teeth shining like pearls), and Luke Evans’ gangster Wentworth, leader of a gang formed by East European mobsters. Regardless of the conceptual mess, “King: A Story of Vengeance” is worth appreciating for collateral aspects, such as the mesmerizing photography of Monika Lenczewska and, of course, to quench Chadwick Boseman, a capital actor far beyond “Black Panther” ”.

Movie: King: A Story of Vengeance

Direction: Fabrice Du Welz

Year: 2016

Genre: Thriller

Note: 8/10