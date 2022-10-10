Change your Facebook password: Meta says up to 1 million accounts could be compromised

If you’re a Facebook user, it’s best to change your password as soon as possible just in case.

According to a report by Forbes, up to a million Facebook user accounts may have been compromised after malware apps on Androids and iPhones attempted to steal passwords.

Malware was detected last year, masquerading as different types of apps that include fake photo editors, games, health trackers, and more. All malware apps were downloaded from Apple and Google Play stores.

Most apps required a Facebook login for access, and some even had two-step authentication, but Forbes said app developers could still illegally gain access to accounts.

According to the report, Meta said it plans to notify Facebook users if their accounts are infected by the malware. However, it is unclear how Mark Zuckerberg’s company discovered which accounts were compromised.

Meta contacted Apple and Google about the malware. According to Forbes, out of a total of 400 malware apps, 45 of them were in the Apple Store and have since been removed.

