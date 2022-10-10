Check out the schedule that the Festival do Rio has prepared

The Rio Festival brings a special program to the Children’s Day, October 12, next Wednesday. Check out the attractions below.

O River Festival is the great meeting of Latin American cinema. Since its creation in 1999, 7,000 feature films have been screened, including recently awarded works in Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, Venice and others.

Forming the public but also the workforce, the Rio Festival trained thousands of professionals.

Annually, the event brings together, in addition to films shown at the most important festivals in the world, several thematic shows and popular sessions.

Distributed in different shows, including the competitive Première Brasil, national films form a fundamental part of the festival, which is the biggest showcase of Brazilian production.

Rocinha Park Library — Film screenings, with free entrance + popcorn + soda.

14:00 – my big buddy

4:00 pm – Chasing



Cinema Paradiso – opportunity to watch this classic on the big screen, at 14:00 – Kinoplex São Luiz. Trailer: Cinema Paradiso Official Trailer

Down Quixote — movie session at 19:00 – Estação Net Rio

Trailer: Down Quixote – Official Trailer – 2022

And So The Movie Began — playful-interactive exhibition. 11:00 to 17:00 at the CCJF (Cultural Center of Federal Justice). Free entrance. More information at: Link

ET – The extraterrestrial — movie session at 11:00 – Net Botafogo 1

Trailer: “ET THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” – Official Trailer Subtitled (Universal Pictures Portugal)

Little Nicholas’s Treasure — film session at 16:45 – Reserva Cultural Niterói 2

Trailer: Little Nicholas’ Treasure / Le Trésor du Petit Nicolas (2021) – Trailer (English subs)

About the films from the Rio Festival for Children’s Day:

Rocinha Park Library

14:00 — movie: MY BIG FRIEND (FREE censorship)

Director: Andrés Lieban

Synopsis: Yuri, Lili and Matt prepare for a special day. But their dreams are shattered when they discover that their parents have changed their plans and are now going to a summer camp together, with several children they have never seen. Just as they’re about to embark on the tour, the BigZys spring into action and run with their little friends into the park. They escape to a fantastic place! But there lives Duvi Dudum, a suspicious creature who wants to have all the Big Buddy to himself. Awakening the children’s vanity, the clumsy villain manages to distract them and take Goliath, Nessa and Bongo to a distant island where he hides many other BuddyZões. Yuri, Lili and Matt get real and begin a journey full of adventure and mystery to save their Big Buddy.

16:00 – movie: RUNNING BACK

Direction: Jefferson De

Cast:AILTON GRAÇA, JUAN PAIVA, JULIANA ALVES, TONICO PEREIRA, HELIO DE LA PEÑA, LELLÊZINHA, LÁZARO RAMOS

Synopsis: Ventania is a worker trying to change his life. He works several odd jobs until he decides to try his luck as a football manager. In his new role, he meets Glanderson, a poor and physically handicapped boy who has a lot of talent.

Cinema Paradiso

Direction: GIUSEPPE TORNATORE

Featured list:SALVATORE CASCIO, PHILIPPE NOIRET, MARCO LEONARDI, JACQUES PERRIN, ISA DANIELI, AGNESE NANO, ANTONELLA ATTILLI, ENZO CANNAVALE

Synopsis: In the years before the arrival of television in a small town in Sicily, the boy Toto (Salvatore Cascio) was mesmerized by the local cinema and struck up a friendship with Alfredo (Philippe Noiret), a projectionist who was easily irritated but had a huge heart.

Session: WED(10/12) 2:00 pm Kinoplex São Luiz 2

Down Quixote

(Down Quixote) | Brazil, 2022 (105min), DCP

Direction: LEONARDO CORTEZ with IAN PEREIRA, JOÃO SIMÕES, ANA PAULA DIAS, JESSICA PEREIRA

Synopsis: Down Quixote is an adaptation of Don Quixote, by Miguel Cervantes. The plot takes place in the imagination of Diogo, an actor who rehearses the text of the play based on the classic. He and his theater colleagues, all of whom have Down Syndrome, bring the characters to life amidst the landscapes of the historic city of Tiradentes, Minas Gerais. Exhibition: Premiere Brazil: Hors Concours

Sessions:

WED (10/12) 19:00 NET Botafogo Station 1 «

THU (10/13) 21:00 Niterói Cultural Reserve 3

SUN (10/16) 16:30 Kinoplex São Luiz 1

ET: The Extraterrestrial

(ET the Extra-Terrestrial) | United States, 1982 (116 min), DCP

Direction: STEVEN SPIELBERG

Featured list: DEE WALLACE, HENRY THOMAS, PETER COYOTE, DREW BARRYMORE, ROBERT MACNAUGHTON.

Synopsis: The boy Elliott befriends a harmless little alien who is far away from his planet. He decides to secretly keep the adorable creature at home in California after introducing her to the brothers. The two develop a strong connection, but ET needs to reconnect with his peers before it’s too late. Awarded in four categories at the Oscars. Exhibition: Panorama of World Cinema – (LP) – L

Sessions:

WED (10/12) 11:00 NET Botafogo Station 1 DUB

FRI (10/14) 19:30 Cine Odeon – Luiz Severiano Ribeiro Cultural Center

Little Nicholas’s Treasure

(Le Tresor du Petit Nicolas) | France, 2021

Trailer: Little Nicholas’ Treasure / Le Trésor du Petit Nicolas (2021) – Trailer (English subs)

Direction: JULIEN RAPPENEAU

Featured list: ILAN DEBRABANT, AUDREY LAMY, PIERRE ARDITI, JEAN-PAUL ROUVE

Synopsis: Nicolau has a group of inseparable friends, known as “The Invincibles”, and lives in a perfect world. Her happiness, however, is at risk, because her father is promoted and the family will have to move to the south of France. Seeking to avoid the terrible separation, “The Invincibles” come up with a treasure hunt.

Sessions:

WED (10/12) 16:45 Niterói Cultural Reserve 2

SAT (10/15) 14:45 NET Station Gávea 5

SUN (10/16) 18:30 NET Gávea Station 1

To download the images of the films dedicated to children and the family with films spread over several days of the festival, click here. You can also find photos of the films from the October 12 edition at this link.

