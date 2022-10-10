Child survives Thai daycare shooting by sleeping under blanket

A three-year-old who managed to survive last week’s massacre at a daycare center in northeast Thailand was sleeping under a blanket in the corner of a classroom as the horror scenes unfolded.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed “Ammy”, is normally a light sleeper, but at nap time on Thursday, when a killer broke into the nursery and began killing 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket over her face, her parents said. . It probably saved her life.

She was the only child to escape unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in the massacre that took place in the town of Uthai Sawan.

“I’m in shock,” said Ammy’s mother, Panompai Sithong. “I feel for other families… I’m glad my daughter survived. It’s a mixed feeling of sadness and gratitude.”





This Sunday (9), the family’s wooden house was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing plates of fish, papaya salad and reflections on the tragedy, as she played in the backyard in a flowered dress and an amulet tied around her neck.

Ammy’s parents say she doesn’t seem to remember the tragedy. Someone found her moving around in a far corner of a classroom after the killer had left, and carried her with her head covered by the blanket so she wouldn’t see the bodies of her classmates.

Of the 22 children stabbed to death, 11 died in the classroom where Ammy was napping, according to police. Two other children were in the hospital with serious head injuries.





Rare moment of joy

On Sunday afternoon, the family sat in a circle as a religious leader read a Sanskrit prayer book, leading a ceremony for children going through bad experiences.

Ammy sat patiently on her mother’s lap, looking around shyly with wide eyes and playing with two candles she held.

Relatives splashed rice wine on each other and shouted good luck.

They stuffed Ammy’s tiny wrists with white threads for luck, pinching her cheeks and whispering blessings. It was a rare moment of joy in a city steeped in pain.

After the nursery massacre, Panya hurled her truck into pedestrians on the street and shot her neighbors in a two-hour spree. Ultimately, he killed the woman he lived with, her son, and himself.

In the united community, few remained inert to the event.

Since dawn on Sunday, the families of the victims have gathered in temples where bodies are being kept in coffins. They brought treats for the souls of the dead, according to local traditions, including food, milk and toys.

At the end of the day, they sat down for a ceremony in the nursery, where the mourners left garlands of white flowers and more gifts.

Ammy’s family had to break the news to her that her beloved two-year-old best friend Techin and her teacher were dead. “She was asking her grandmother, ‘Why don’t you pick up Techin from school?'” Panompai said.

She still does not know the extent of the tragedy she has lived through.

