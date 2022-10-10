Children’s Day is celebrated in TV Globo’s programming | news

O Children’s Day is celebrated next Wednesday, the 12th, and a special schedule, with shows, movies and special attractions, will bring fun to the whole family on TV Globo, starting this weekend. Check out what’s to come.

This Saturday night, the 8th, will be full of music with hits that marked the childhood of different generations, in a special edition of High hours. Among the guests are: Simony and Pericles, singing together “Superfantástico”; actress Fabiana Karla and her daughter Laura Simões, who cheers up the audience with “Lua de Cristal”; the funk group Os Hawaianos with their hit “Desenrola, Bate, Joga de Ladinho”; Thierry, who sings “O Sol”; Baby do Brasil, with “Lindo Balão Azul”; Patrícia Marx, ex-Trem da Alegria, remembering “It’s Chocolate”; Salgadinho, who sings “Fico Assim Sem Você”, and Fernanda Abreu, with “Sítio do Pipa-Pau Amarelo”, by Gilberto Gil. Cirque du Soleil artists participate in the attraction for a small presentation of the show “Bazzar”, on show in São Paulo until November and which will be in Rio de Janeiro in December. ‘Altas Horas’ is presented and directed by Serginho Groisman, directed by Adriano Ricco and airs on Saturdays after ‘Pantanal’.

On Sunday, the fun is on account of the special Ivete e os Mascarados. The main elements of The Masked Singer Brasil come back to enchant and liven up Children’s Day with a great musical show designed for the whole family. Under the command of Ivete Sangalo, the masked people return to the stage of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ with their costumes and sing alongside the presenter. In addition, Sidney Magal and the winner of the 1st season, Priscilla Alcântara, return for unprecedented performances. Veveta also receives special guests, such as the singer Sandy and the band Melim. Hits like ‘Sorte Grande’, ‘A Lua que Te Dei’, ‘When the Rain Passes’ and ‘Tempo de Alegria’ are on the special. ‘Ivete e os Mascarados’ is a special ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ and a co-production of TV Globo and Endemol Shine Brasil, with artistic supervision by Adriano Ricco (TV Globo) and direction by Marcelo Amiky (Endemol Shine Brasil). The attraction airs after ‘Maximum Temperature’.

Also on Sunday, the Spectacular sport airs the first episode of three of the ‘Children’s EE’ series. Reporter Karin Duarte will tell the story of three prodigy athletes, who lead the life of a professional athlete. The program will show the routine, with trips to compete and teams behind Arthur Vilar, multi-champion of surfing and pupil of Olympic champion Italo Ferreira; Alice Matos, who, at age 11, is the youngest female motorcycle racer in Brazil; and Manu Ramos, two-time Brazilian top 7 world champion in BMX cycling at just 8 years old. The first episode focuses on the trajectory of Arthur, the new promise of national surfing that comes from Paraíba.

In the film sessions, TV Globo prepared a program with several titles to make the kids happy. On Monday, the 10th, Afternoon session brings ‘Nanny McPhee and the Magic Lessons’ about a young mother struggling to raise her children while tending to her farm while her husband is at war, with Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans and Ralph Fiennes in the cast. . In the evening, Hot screen showcases the 2019-released version of Disney’s classic ‘The Lion King’. In the story directed by Jon Favreau, after the murder of his father, a young lion prince runs away from his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. On Tuesday, the 11th, Afternoon session displays ‘Max: The Hero Dog’. In the movie by Boaz Yakin, the dog Max serves alongside soldier Kyle. When the owner dies, he bonds with the soldier’s brother, and together they try to unravel the soldier’s death. In the cast, names like Thomas Haden Church, Lauren Graham, Robbie Amell and Luke Kleintank. And on Wednesday, Children’s Day, ‘The Smurfs’ invade Afternoon session. In the feature released in 2011, when Gargamel discovers the Enchanted Village, the Smurfs start an escape to save themselves and enter a portal that transports them to New York. Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, Jonathan Winters and Neil Patrick Harris make up the cast of the Raja Gosnell film.

