Chloë Grace Moretz confirms meeting with Marvel Studios

Chloë Grace Moretz (The Protector, Kick-Ass: Breaking It All) confirmed that she has already met with Marvel Studios, but declined to provide additional details.

In any case, the actress is waiting for the opportunity to play a villain.

“Yes, we’ve talked a bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain at Marvel Studios or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role.”

told the comic book.

“I love superheroes, and I think it would be a lot of fun (if I could get one), but I think it’s just about finding the one that really matches what you’re trying to get across. It would be a lot of fun if it was the right role and the right project.”

Right now, Moretz is promoting the series Peripherals on Prime Video.

peripherals centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her family in a forgotten corner of the United States of tomorrow. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The plot is master storyteller William Gibson’s enchanting, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of humanity – and what lies beyond.

The main cast also brings Jack Reynor (Midsommar – Evil Does Not Wait for the Night), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (A Night in Miami…), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN – Washington Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Curse of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Austin Rising (ALT).