Chromecast with Google TV HD vs. Chromecast 4K: see the differences

At the end of September 2022, Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV HD. This is an update of the equipment model that already existed before. But what’s new in this version?

See in this post the main features of Chromecast with Google TV HD and check out the differences between this model with Chromecast 4K.

What are the main differences and similarities between Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast 4K?

Chromecast with Google TV HD or Chromecast 4K, which is better? The two versions of the equipment have the main function of transforming an ordinary television into a Smart TV.

However, there are some differences that should be taken into account before making a purchase decision. See the comparison between the two devices.

1- Image quality

The first aspect is video quality. On Chromecast HD, the resolution is up to 1920×1080 pixels. Chromecast 4K, as its name suggests, it allows for 4K (or Ultra HD) display, delivering images of up to 3840×2160 pixels, resulting in more vivid colors and greater clarity.

However, it is important to point out that it is necessary that the television monitor has support for Ultra HD so that the videos are processed in this resolution. Otherwise, even if you use the Chromecast 4K, you will watch in lower quality.

In addition, some streaming subscriptions, such as Netflix, also require paying an extra fee to display 4K. The service only unlocks quality on its most expensive plan currently.

2- Operating system

Another factor that deserves attention is the operating system (OS) used by the devices. In this sense, it is worth saying that both work with Google TV, which is a type of Android TV with a smarter interface.

So far, the Chromecast HD comes with Android 12 and 4K with Android 11. However, according to the news released by 9to5Googleit has been confirmed that Google will soon update the Chromecast 4K OS to android 12

3- Remote control

Both Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast 4K have remote controlSource: Google / Disclosure

Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast 4K also have some features in common. For example, both go beyond screen mirroring, being considered standalone devices that can be used with the help of a remote control.

In addition, it is interesting that the design of the control of the two models is exactly the same, presenting the same size and buttons.

4- Availability of colors

Chromecast 4K is available in multiple colors, Chromecast with Google TV HD is only available in whiteSource: Google / Disclosure

Color availability is yet another difference between the Chromecast with Google TV HD and Chromecast 4K. The 4K version of the device can be purchased in 3 different colors: pink, blue and white.

On the other hand, until now, the device model in HD has no color variation, being available only in white.

5- Price

Finally, it is important to talk about the price difference between the two versions. The launch price of Chromecast with Google TV HD in the United States is US$ 29.99, with the price of the day, equivalent to about R$ 156.

However, it is worth noting that the new model of Chromecast HD is not yet available for sale in Brazil, and it is necessary to wait to arrive in the country during the next few months. Chromecast 4K can be found for purchase in Brazilian stores costing around R$400 to R$500.