Cimed CEO on Cruzeiro Sponsorship: ‘Historical Partnership’

photo: CIMED/Disclosure CEO of CIMED, Joo Adibe Marques guaranteed that the sponsorship of Cruzeiro will be a ‘historical partnership’ Cruzeiro and CIMED announced, this Tuesday (11), details of the sponsorship contract of the pharmaceutical industry to the celestial club. The company’s CEO, Joo Adibe Marques, assured, on his social networks, that it is a “historical partnership”. He gave no further details.

“Much more than sponsorship, it comes to a historic partnership”, wrote the businessman, who in the morning had made a box of questions available to his followers to address the issue. “Big news coming, let the questions begin,” he posted.

Adibe also published a video in which a model appears wearing a yellow sweatshirt with a Cruzeiro badge embroidered on the right side and the CIMED brand on the left side. “Anyone want a one-of-a-kind sweatshirt?” he wrote.

To supersportsLast week, Cruzeiro’s business director, Lnin Franco, stated that the agreement, which was being negotiated at the time, does not only cover youth football and women’s football.

“Actually, the conversation is broader (than specific sponsorship for youth categories and women’s football. It is difficult for me to anticipate anything, because we are still in the conversation”, said the manager at that time.

Columnist for State of Mines It’s from supersports, Jaeci Carvalho reported that the agreement would yield R$ 5 million to Cruzeiro. Cimed wants to give visibility to Lavitan, the group’s vitamin-mineral supplement.