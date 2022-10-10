Coca-Cola decides to finance projects worth up to R$300,000: how to participate?

In yet another socio-environmental initiative, Coca-Cola decides to finance projects worth up to R$300,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil announced

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What is the advantage of putting the CPF on the note?

In yet another socio-environmental initiative, Coca-Cola decides to finance projects worth up to R$300,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil announced a new project in which it must fund ideas from companies and entities that aim to promote innovative environmental practices.

The public notice called “Accelerating Ideas for a Better World” will select projects and offer up to R$ 300 thousand to the winner. According to the public notice, the participation of companies, startups, businesses and CSOs, Civil Society Organizations, from the following states is valid: Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Learn more about Coca-Cola’s “Accelerating Ideas for a Better World” call for proposals

According to information in the public notice, Coca-Cola can offer BRL 150,000 for two winning projects or BRL 300,000 for a single project. Entries must focus on the following topics:

waste management and circular economy;

water management and water replenishment;

climate change and global warming;

strengthening relationships with the community;

inclusion and diversity;

entrepreneurship and employability.

The Coca-Cola FEMSA program highlights the search for companies that value plurality, with a diverse team in terms of gender, race and age. In addition to the innovative differential in terms of entrepreneurship. Leaders of women, blacks, indigenous people, PCDs, LGBTQIA+ and the elderly will be considered as a differential for ‘Accelerating Ideas for a Better World’.

The project selected by Coca-Cola FEMSA must also participate in an acceleration program for three months, in addition to having the mentorship of ImpactPlus and Grow+ for another six months.

To register or obtain more information about the public notice, the interested party must access the website www.celerandoummundomelhor.com.br. The registration of your project can be done until the 19th of October. The announcement of the winning project is scheduled for the month of November.

How to apply for the Nubank loan and pay it off in 3 months?

Image: Parilov / Shutterstock.com