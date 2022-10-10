Commentator highlights Luís Castro in Botafogo’s victory over São Paulo: ‘He was quicker than Rogério to understand what the game asked for’

driving the technician Luís Castro in the victory of Botafogo over the Sao Paulo 1-0 this Sunday, at Morumbi, was highlighted by the commentator Breiller Saucer, during ESPN’s “Linha de Passe” program. The journalist mentioned the stadium’s heavy lawn due to heavy rains and the way in which the teams faced this situation as preponderant.

– Luís Castro was quicker than Rogério (Ceni) to understand what the game asked for, due to the state of the pitch. When he needed to make a change (Rafael asked to leave), he put Kanu, a tall, strong player, to play this type of game. In the second half, the change he made (Danilo Barbosa in place of Lucas Fernandes) was to strengthen the midfield. At the beginning of the second half, the team already came up with the idea of ​​crossing the ball in the area, to take advantage of the stature of the players, so much so that the penalty comes in a kick from the side of Marçal. Botafogo presented a more adequate proposal, Luís Castro seems to have the team in his hands, we have already identified the way the team plays – analyzed Breiller.

Leonardo Bertozzione of the commentators who also made up the program’s table, praised Botafogo’s campaign as a visitor, praised the board for keeping Luís Castro and highlighted Tiquinho Soares, author of the alvinegra victory goal in the capital of São Paulo.

– Botafogo won the last four games as a visitor, they haven’t lost as a visitor since the end of July, against Corinthians with that 1-0 skinny. It’s good that the football management understood that Luís Castro deserved time, deserved to be able to work with the reinforcements. Tiquinho was once again important, cold at the time of taking the penalty, he filled the defense of São Paulo the whole time. He’s a very boring striker to score, he raises the level of Botafogo’s attack a lot – said Bertozzi.