Commentator says Botafogo’s growth ‘was expected’, values ​​defensive sector and Tiquinho Soares

One Botafogo staggering in Brazilian championship became a more reliable team that dreams of Libertadores, especially after the victory over São Paulo this Sunday. to the commentator Conrado Santanain SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”, the growth was already foreseen.

– It was expected. He hired a lot of people in the championship, new owner, new coaching staff, Morumbi got in the way with grass and rain. São Paulo was better in the first half, arrived and failed to score. At the end, Botafogo with a penalty, with the help of VAR, did it with Tiquinho. An increasingly improving Botafogo, again without conceding goals, was a problem on the defensive side, with the arrival of adryelson and Cuesta, in addition to training, doesn’t concede as many goals. Again, the cat went blank. Another thing is the away campaign, fourth consecutive victory away from home – highlighted Conrado Santana

– It was a great credit for Botafogo to defend itself, good match from Adryelson, Cuesta, marçal. Players who have made a difference, like Tiquinho up front once again – she added.

The commentator still used Tiquinho Soares as an example to value Botafogo’s football management.

– It’s hard to talk about today’s game, individual performances, the ball doesn’t stop, there’s a lot of cart, that’s why Tiquinho appeared so much. Making pivot, the fan is happy with him, intelligent guy, thinks well the play, knows the time to protect, the pass, the kick. Shows the good work of Botafogo. Erison is the top scorer of the season, but those in charge saw that it was time to give him up. They thought of Tiquinho who is better than Erison, he has Matheus Nascimento, Júnior Santos. Shows new phase of Botafogo. That’s why the fans are hopeful, because you can see that it’s a different way of thinking about football. Professionalism has to be with people who know football – he added.