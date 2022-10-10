Corinthians and Flamengo live in the crossfire near the finals of the Copa do Brasil

finalists of Brazil’s Cup, Corinthians and Flamengo they live a moment of dispute even before the ball rolls. Behind-the-scenes and even market issues have already indicated an atmosphere of rivalry between the parties, who will begin the confrontation on the field this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

+ Corinthians and Flamengo decide the Copa do Brasil: check the values ​​of the prizes phase by phase until the title

The divergence between the boards in relation to the price of tickets for visitors to the decisive clashes was the most recent chapter of this crossfire in which the clubs find themselves.

Corinthians were upset with Flamengo’s stance in even considering a joint action to make the value of rival fans’ tickets in their stadiums more accessible. There were several attempts at negotiation in which the black-and-white club was ignored.

In turn, Rubro-Negro was also uncomfortable with the strategy adopted by the Corinthians leadership of ‘paying for’ almost 80% of the tickets of their fans at the Maracanã stadium, using the price collected with the Flamengo mass in the first game, in Itaquera, to charge R$90 of the R$400 stipulated by cariocas.

Flamengo’s management has the custom of prioritizing financial issues, but did not expect the ‘to backfire’, since the ‘Corinthian response’ to being thwarted in the desire to reduce the prices of visitor tickets ended up generating praise for the Paulistas and criticism of those who are in charge of the Rio club.



COMMON TARGET

Even in the soccer market, the finalists of the Copa do Brasil live a kind of ‘cold war’. That’s because the Oscar midfielder attracts the interest of both teams.

Even close to Fla, Oscar is still a player for Shahgai SIGP, from China (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Shahgai SIPG)

In this situation, however, it is Flamengo that is in front, being forwarded with the player for next year. There was even the possibility of the athlete wearing the red-black shirt this season, but Shanghai Port, the Chinese club that owns the rights to Oscar, did not release the evolution of the negotiation.

Between Fla and the midfielder, everything is settled, including the salary bases, which is precisely out of the Corinthians reality, as Oscar currently receives 24 million euros (R$ 121.1 at the current price) per year in China.

Even so, Timão monitors the situation, mainly considering the permanence of coach Vítor Pereira for the next season, which only depends on the professional. VP worked with Oscar in Chinese football and has already contacted the midfielder to say he would like to have him in the Corinthians squad.

It all adds up to the fact that Corinthians and Flamengo have crossed paths this year for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. On the occasion, the Cariocas got the better of both games: 2-0 on the first leg, in São Paulo, and 1-0 on the return trip, at Maracanã.

The situation gives the Flamenguistas a certain favoritism, but leaves the Corinthians choked and in a mood of revenge.

For the Brasileirão, the clubs faced each other only in the first round, so far, with Timão winning 1-0, in Itaquera, on July 10th. The match valid for the second round of the national competition is scheduled for November 2, exactly two weeks after the return game of the Copa do Brasil.