Corinthians is the best home team in the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR last Saturday (8), 2-1, at the Neo Química Arena, and reached four consecutive victories in their stadium — they had beaten Fluminense (for the Copa do Brasil) and Atlético-GO and Cuiabá ( both for the Brasileirão).

With these victories, the alvinegro consolidated himself as the best home team in the Brasileirão. So far, in 16 home matches, there have been 11 wins, four draws and only one defeat — for the leader Palmeiras. With 77.1% success, coach Vítor Pereira’s team is ahead of Palmeiras (73.3%), Internacional (72.9%) and Flamengo, Coritiba, Athletico-PR and Fluminense (all with 66.7% ).

In this Brasileirão, Corinthians is the only one with 11 home wins. On top of that, they also have the best defense of a home team, with only 8 goals conceded in 16 games (0.5 per match).

In the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians’ performance is even better. In four games, there were four victories (Portuguese-RJ, Santos, Atlético-GO and Fluminense), with 13 goals scored (3.25 per match) and only one goal conceded. The alvinegro beat Portuguesa-RJ 2-0 in the third phase; Santos by 4 to 0, in the round of 16; Atlético-GO, by 4 to 1, in the quarterfinals, reversing the defeat by 2 to 0 in the first game; and eliminated Fluminense, in the semifinal, with a resounding 3-0.

In the 2022 season, Corinthians played 32 games at home, with 21 wins, eight draws, three defeats, 53 goals scored (average of 1.65 per match) and 16 goals scored (average of 0.5 per match). After losing at the beginning of the year, in February, to Santos, in the game that cost coach Sylvinho his job, Corinthians went 21 games without defeat in the season, until falling to Flamengo, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Liberators. After that, he lost to Palmeiras, in the next game, but for the Brasileirão, and now he has nine games without defeat.

In the history of Arena do Corinthians, the current use of 74% is the best of the last seven years and the 4th best since 2014. Apart from the first three years, this current season is the first that exceeds 70% of use.

Use of Corinthians in Itaquera (2014-2022):

75.9% – 2014 (18 games)

80% – 2015 (35 games)

78.4% – 2016 (34 games)

69.6% – 2017 (34 games)

64.4% – 2018 (35 games)

61.4% – 2019 (38 games)

55.1% – 2020 (23 games)

59.6% – 2021 (38 games)

74% – 2022 (32 games)

Under the command of coach Vítor Pereira, Corinthians’ use at the Neo Química Arena in 2022 is even better. In 27 games, there were 18 wins, seven draws, two defeats, 46 goals scored (1.70) and 13 goals conceded (0.48). His current use, as home team, is 75.3%, the 3rd best among the coaches who led the club in the era of the new stadium in Itaquera.

In addition to the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, next Wednesday (12), Corinthians will play three more matches for the Brasileirão at its stadium at the end of this 2022 season: Fluminense, Ceará and Atlético-MG.

Use (%) of Corinthians coaches in Itaquera (2014-2022):

83% – Titus (53 games)

75.9% – Bro Menezes (18 games)

75.3% – Victor Pereira (27 games)

66.7% – Fábio Carille (84 games)

66.7% – Christopher Borges (7 games)

66.7% – Oswaldo de Oliveira (4 games)

63.3% – Tiago Nunes (10 games)

61.9% – osmar loss (4 games)

58.3% – Dyego Rabbit (4 games)

55.6% – Jair Ventura (9 games)

54.5% – Sylvinho (20 games)

54.5% – Vagner mancini (22 games)

