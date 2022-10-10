Corinthians may have half as a surprise in the final of the Copa do Brasil

Midfielder Ramiro could be a surprise in the starting lineup of the Corinthians in the home game Brazil’s Cup against Flamengo, this Wednesday (12), at Neo Química Arena.

In recent weeks, coach Vítor Pereira has made some tests already thinking about the decisive clashes, while preparing the team for the duels of the Brazilian championship. The number 17 pleased, so much so that he was selected as a starter in Corinthians’ 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR, in what was Timão’s last commitment before the duel against Fla.

As reported by L! found, a possible entry of Ramiro among the holders involves two issues: a physically stronger midfield and possibilities for variations.

As Flamengo is a more technical team, without players with speed characteristics at the wings, Vítor Pereira works with the chance to fill the central part more, including ‘sacrificing’ a right winger, a position he lives in an unknown between Adson and Mosquito.

However, this is a situation that is seen as remote from happening, mainly because the coach sees it as dangerous to exchange an idea worked on for months on the eve of a game, even if it is decisive and he is suited to his opponent’s formation.

On the other hand, if he keeps the style he is used to, in the 4-1-4-1, Ramiro’s entry could also be useful due to the physical strength that the athlete has.

In this situation, who has great chances of losing space in the starting lineup precisely in the finals of the Copa do Brasil is Du Queiroz. The Portuguese coach understands that the midfielder was important for Corinthians during the season, but he knows that the athlete’s phase is not good, which can compromise a decision.

The ‘dream’ of the Corinthians coach was to have the duo Fausto Vera and Maycon against Flamengo, but the second did not recover in time from a fracture in the second left toe and had his return very close to the duels against Flamengo, no being at the ideal pace to take the title straight away.