Corinthians squad ‘closes’ for the final of the Copa do Brasil and lives a better atmosphere in the season

Two months after being eliminated by Flamengo in Libertadores, Corinthians is experiencing a different moment behind the scenes on the eve of the reunion with the Carioca team in the great decision of the Copa do Brasil. The first match takes place on the 12th and the return on the 19th of October.

As determined by My Helm, experienced players left the environment lighter at CT Joaquim Grava. Consequently, they increased the focus of the teammates even more for the final of the national tournament.

Names like Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto are seen as examples by the younger generation and are being important to make Vítor Pereira’s cast more and more united.

The arrival of the Paraguayan defender was fundamental for the internal environment at Timão. As in 2017, Balbuena has been a key player in the management of the squad, talking daily with other leaders, with the youngest and also with members of the technical committee.

Still in contact with the report, people who work at the training center guarantee that the group has never been “so closed” as it is now. Most of the players and even managers returned to gather at barbecues and birthday parties during the last few weeks.

It is important to note that Willian’s departure also had a positive impact on CT. Some athletes were not satisfied with the attitude of the former Corinthians number 10 in training and games.

The alvinegro team enters the field on Wednesday night, at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena, to face Flamengo in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. The return takes place at the same time, next Wednesday, at Maracanã.

See more at: Corinthians Cast, Copa do Brasil, Corinthians x Flamengo and Balbuena.