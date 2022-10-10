Coritiba striker has the second fastest sending-off of the 2022 Brasileirão; see top-5 | coritiba

the attacker Warley , from Coritiba, had the second fastest expulsion of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. The player received the red card at 3 minutes and 51 seconds of the first half, in the match with Bragantino, on Sunday, for the 31st round. Even with one less from the start, Coxa won the game 2-1.

The expulsion was not faster than that of Luan Cândido, from Bragantino himself, who took the red card at 3 minutes and 37 seconds, in confrontation with Flamengo, in the 29th round.

David Braz (from Fluminense, on the bench), Philipe Sampaio (from Botafogo) and Alê (América-MG) complete the top-5. Check out the list, with data from the Spy Statistical:

At 4 min of the 1st half – Warley do Coritiba’s VAR review against Bragantino

03:37 – Luan Cândido – Flamengo 4 x 1 Bragantino (29th round)

– Luan Cândido – Flamengo 4 x 1 Bragantino (29th round) 03:51 – Warley – Coritiba 2 x 1 Bragantino (31st round)

– Warley – Coritiba 2 x 1 Bragantino (31st round) 05:03 – David Braz – Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense (27th round)

– David Braz – Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense (27th round) 06:23 – Philipe Sampaio – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo (13th round)

– Philipe Sampaio – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo (13th round) 10:46 – Alê – América-MG 0 x 0 Fluminense – (12th round)

Warley’s expulsion came after a strong entry by the Coritiba striker in Bragantino’s Sorriso. The VAR called referee Ramon Abatti Abel, who decided for a direct red.

It was Warley’s second expulsion in the Brasileirão – the first occurred at Atletiba, in the 13th round, when he challenged the referee after the final whistle.

1 of 2 Warley receives the red card against Bragantino — Photo: Reproduction/Premiere Warley receives the red card against Bragantino – Photo: Reproduction/Premiere