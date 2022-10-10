Coritiba’s performances: Warley is sent off with four minutes, and Manga commands victory; see notes | coritiba

On the basis of overcoming, Coritiba beat Bragantino 2-1, this Sunday, at Couto Pereira, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Alef Manga and Bruno Gomes scored the goals of Alviverde.
Even with Warley’s expulsion at four minutes, Coxa managed to outdo themselves on the field and had a great performance by Alef Mango to command the result.
Manga has been one of the guys on the team since Guto Ferreira arrived — Photo: Rafael Ianoski/Coritiba
See the main names of the game:
Warley: the striker harmed the club in the match. With four minutes into the game, he gave a strong tackle, over the top, to the Bragantino player, and was sent off. The move left Coxa with ten players for almost the entire 90 minutes. Note: 3
Alef Mango: even with one less, the attacker put Coxa in front and scored a great goal at Couto Pereira. After receiving a throw, he gave a half moon in the marking and covered the goalkeeper. In the second goal, he still made the pass for Bruno Gomes to score. Note: 8
Bruno Gomes: the midfielder had another solid performance for Coritiba and scored the first goal for the club. Since his arrival, he has established himself in the sector and given a new dynamic to the team. note: 7
- Gabriel [GOL]: 6.5
- Nathanael [LAD]: 6.5
- (Matheus Alexander [LAD]:ND)
- Chancellor [ZAG]: 6.5
- Luciano Castan [ZAG]: 5.5
- Rafael Santos [LAE]: 5.5
- Bruno Gomes [VOL]: 7
- (Juan Diaz [VOL]:ND)
- Jesus Trinity [VOL]: 6
- (Guillermo [ZAG]:ND)
- boschilia[MEC]: 5
- (Bernardo [VOL]:6)
- Alef Mango [ATA]: 7.5
- Fabricio Daniel [ATA]: 7
- (Joseph Hugo [ATA]:ND)
- Warley [ATA]: 3
