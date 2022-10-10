Countries will disappear in less than 80 years because of climate change; know what they are

Maldives, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati are on the list of places that will cease to exist; experts suggest creating nation-states 2.0 for the preservation of the people

Climate change does not leave five countries in the field



The effect of climate change puts some countries at risk and could leave 600,000 climate refugees, as their countries of origin will become uninhabitable by 2100, according to a study cited by the UN panel of climate experts (IPCC). Among the destinations reached are: Maldives, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati. According to UN climate experts, sea levels have risen between 15 and 25 cm since 1900, and the pace is accelerating in some tropical areas, with this, these regions tend to be submerged by the ocean and cause a crisis in the community. international as it represents an unprecedented challenge. The situation is unprecedented. It’s true that wars have wiped some states off the map, but “we’ve never seen a state completely lose its territory, due to a physical event like rising sea levels,” says Sumudu Atapattu of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “It is the greatest tragedy that a people, a country, a nation can suffer”, commented the former president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed.

If greenhouse gas emissions continue at current rates, the oceans could increase by another meter around the Pacific and Indian Ocean islands by the end of the century. While it is true that it is still below the highest point of the flatter small island states, rising sea levels will be accompanied by an increase in storm surges and large waves that will contaminate the water and land with salt, making many of these atolls uninhabitable. before being swallowed by the sea. The reason for their disappearance from these regions is not only associated with the fact that they will be submerged, it is also related to the 1933 Montevideo Convention that decrees the rights and duties of States. “A State is constituted by a defined territory, a permanent population, a government and the ability to interact with other States”, says the text of the Convention. If the territory is submerged, or if no one can live in what is left of it, at least one of the criteria is not met.

Atapattu believes there are ways to prevent nonexistence. “The concept of the State is a legal fiction created by the needs of international law. Thus, we could create a new fiction to include deterritorialized states”. This is, in fact, the idea behind the “Rising Nations” initiative launched in September by several Pacific governments: “Convincing UN members to recognize our nation, even if we are submerged under water, because it is our identity,” he declared. the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano. Some experts suggest creating nation-states 2.0. “They could have the territory in one place, the population in another, and the government in another,” Kamal Amakrane, director of the Center for Climate Mobility at Columbia University, told AFP. To begin with, a UN “political declaration” would be needed, as well as a “treaty” between the threatened state and the “host state”, willing to receive the government-in-exile in a kind of permanent embassy, ​​and to give dual nationality to that state. population. The former UN chief draws attention to an ambiguity in the Montevideo Convention: “When you say territory, do you mean continent, or maritime territory?”. If this maritime sovereignty is preserved, the state will not disappear, according to some experts.

In an August 2021 statement, members of the Pacific Islands Forum “proclaimed” that their maritime zones would “continue to apply, without reduction, despite any physical changes related to sea level rise.” But in any case, leaving countries under threat is not in many people’s plans. “Human beings are resourceful. They will find floating ways to continue living there,” says Mohamed Nasheed, referring to floating cities. The problem is that these countries do not have the resources for this type of project. The issue of financing “loss and damage” caused by the impact of warming will be one of the hot topics at COP27 in Egypt in November. Although “the right to remain” is defended, “a plan B is needed”, insists Kamal Amakrane. In this sense, he calls for a “political” process to be initiated “as soon as possible” to preserve the future uninhabitable States, in order to give hope to the populations”.