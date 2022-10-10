Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony score historic goals, United beats Everton with a comeback and glue in the Premier League G4

Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League

O Manchester United did what needed to be done after the rout suffered in the classic against City: won. Even playing in front of a packed Goodison Park, the red devils won the Everton per 2 to 1turning around, and stuck in the fight for the G4 of Premier League. The clash for the 10th round of the English Championship was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for toffeesbut Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo made for Erik ten Hag’s team and declared the comeback.

Even with historic achievements in the round, United’s forwards weren’t the only prominent names of the Red Devils in the duel.

The first half of the game at Goodison Park had casemiro as protagonist. The Brazilian was from hell to heaven in just 45 minutesand helped Ten Hag’s team get ahead on the scoreboard.

The beginning, however, was not smooth for shirt 18.

The midfielder was disarmed in midfield as he tried to move forward with United and saw Everton have an open field to attack. The bid reached the feet of Alex Iwobi, who hit from the edge of the area and scored a great goal to open the scoring for the toffeesafter 5 minutes.

But the advantage of Frank Lampard’s team was short-lived.

Unable to dominate the game, Everton couldn’t stop Antony’s sprint from the right of the attack.

the brazilian won in the race, arranged the body and gave a turn slap off Pickford to match the score. Shirt 21 became the first player in club history to score goals in first three Premier League matches.

Reserved again at Goodison Park, Cristiano Ronaldo had to go to the field after Martial was injured in the 29th minute. The entry of the Portuguese coincided with the growth of United in the match, which came to dominate Everton, mainly in possession of the ball.

It was there that the star of redemption for Casemiro shone.

It was from the steering wheel the tackle on Iwobi and the pass between the lines to put CR7 face to face with Pickford. the guy showed the coldness of the old days and shot the goalkeeper From toffees to make it 2-1 on the scoreboard.

Ronaldo’s goal at Goodison Park was nothing short of 700° of the player by clubs in his career.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Manchester United knew how to control the actions and give little space to Everton, who suffered to create offensively against the tight lines of the Red Devils.

The Manchester team still scored with Marcus Rashford, but the referee disallowed the bid after warning VAR about a hand touch from the striker in the bid.

Best moments

Championship status

Everton parks in 10 points in the classification, and closes the match in 12th position.

Manchester United goes to 15 pointsat 5th place.

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

He came on in the first half after Martial’s injury and was decisive with the goal that turned the score around. still made history score for the 700th time in his club career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony celebrate a goal for Manchester United in the Premier League Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sorry: Anthony Gordon

One of Manchester United’s targets in the last transfer window, Anthony Gordon had a poor performance against the Red Devils. Practically ruled out by the defensive system, he was substituted in the middle of the second half after a yellow card.

next games

Everton returns to the field next Saturday (15), against tottenhamin the Premier League.

Manchester United face the Omoniaat home, for the group stage of the Europa Leagueon Thursday (13).

Datasheet

EVERTON 1 X 2 MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Alex Iwobi (5′), for Everton; Antony (15′) and Cristiano Ronaldo (44′), for Manchester United

Everton: Pickford; Coleman (Garner), Coady, Tarkowski and Mykolenko; Gueye (Calvert-Lewin), Onana, Iwobi, Gordon (McNiel) and Gray; Maupay (Rondon). Technician: Frank Lampard.

Manchester United: Of Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Martínez and Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay) and Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Antony (Varane) and Martial (Cristiano Ronaldo). Technician: Erik ten Hag.