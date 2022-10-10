Cruzeiro: Pezzolano v 1 time ‘very bad’ in Recife and explains absences

Pezzolano criticized the first half of the Cruzeiro team
photo: Gladston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS

Coach Paulo Pezzolano regretted Cruzeiro’s bad first half in the 3-1 defeat against Sport, this Sunday (10/9), at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife. The celestial team conceded two goals in the opening stage and failed to recover in the final 45 minutes.

“We didn’t have a good game. First half was very bad, second half was better. The local team was playing everything, they are fighting for access”, said the coach.

Pezzolano explained Cruzeiro’s absence from this Sunday’s match. Athletes considered starters were not listed: defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Bidu and striker Luvannor. “I go to see the players too, athletes who are tired I want them to stay there (in BH), and not make trips. And the boys from the base are coming well, they have to take advantage of the opportunity”, he said.

Overall, Pezzolano was dissatisfied with Cruzeiro’s performance. The coach said he is very competitive and cannot digest defeats quickly. This was the fourth celestial reversal in the competition. Today, Raposa has 72 points, with 21 wins and nine draws.

“If we look at it, we were champions and we came back First Division, that’s what the giant Cruzeiro deserved. But, obviously, it can be a problem or a virtue: I like to win. I don’t talk to anyone. Anything I play with my son I want to win, I want him to know how to compete in life. I get angry, but the players are giving 100%, they are overcommitted”, he stressed.

Sport interrupted the 16-game unbeaten streak of the celestial team. The last defeat had occurred in the duel against Fluminense (3-0), for the Copa do Brasil, on the 12th of July.

