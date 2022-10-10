Cruzeiro signs deal with Anderson, goalkeeper of Athletico-PR, for two years | football

Cruzeiro is keeping an eye on the assembly of the squad for the 2023 Serie A dispute and has an agreement with goalkeeper Anderson, from Athletico-PR. He has a contract with the club from Paraná until the end of this year, and would arrive at Toca da Raposa in January.

More news from Atletico

More cruise news

Since the middle of the year, Anderson can sign pre-contract with any club. The situation is seen by the board of Cruzeiro as a market opportunity. If the situation materializes, the trend is for a two-year contract, valid until the end of 2024.

1 of 1 Anderson, Athletico goalkeeper, has negotiations to defend Cruzeiro — Photo: Athletico Anderson, goalkeeper of Athletico, has negotiations to defend Cruzeiro – Photo: Athletico

Anderson is 24 years old and is Bento’s immediate reserve in the Athletico-PR team. Despite this, he has 13 matches in the season, most of which are played at the beginning of the year, when the club plays in the Campeonato Paranaense with an alternative team. In the Brasileirão, he played four matches. The information on Cruzeiro’s interest was disclosed by the goal and confirmed by ge.

The goalkeeper was revealed in the youth categories of Palmeiras, where he did not debut as a professional. There, he was loaned to Santa Cruz and Athletico, where he has been permanently since 2020. Hurricane ceded Anderson to Náutico in the last two years on loan. The player has almost 80 games as a professional.