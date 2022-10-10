Cuiabá anticipates departure and terminates contract with Valdivia | cuiabá

Valdivia is no longer a Cuiabá player. This Monday, the club anticipated the athlete’s departure and terminated the contract, which was valid until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder posted a farewell message on his social media in a thank-you tone. According to the board, the termination initiative came from the club.

– Thank you Cuiabá for the opportunity to play in the state of MT. I thank all the fans of Cuiabá and Mato Grosso. I end my journey here – wrote Valdivia.

From Mato Grosso de Jaciara, about 150 km from the capital, Valdivia arrived at Dourado earlier this season, with an initial contract of three months. The good performances in the state title campaign resulted in renewal until the end of 2022, but the passage ended up being shortened.

He leaves the club with 48 games played and four goals scored, in addition to the line athlete mark with the most games so far.

This is the second contract termination in less than a week. Last Wednesday, striker André also had his bond terminated by the Cuiabanista board. There was also an episode of removal of midfielder Rodriguinho, due to indiscipline, who was left out of the match against Bragantino and returned to the confrontation against Flamengo.