Daycare Massacre Brings Thailand to Second Day of Funeral Rites; see photos

posted on 10/09/2022 17:51 / updated 10/09/2022 17:52



(credit: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

Bereaved families knelt this Sunday (9/10) in front of the daycare where more than 20 children were murdered in Thailand on Thursday (6/10), in a Buddhist ceremony to calm their souls on the second day of funerals for the massacre. .

The killing was committed by a former policeman who invaded the place armed on Thursday, when the children were sleeping after lunch.

After committing the massacre, the 34-year-old man left the day care center and returned home, where he killed his wife and son, and then committed suicide. In total, 36 people were murdered, including 24 very young children.

















Monks dressed in yellow robes today offered prayers for the deceased at a temple near the children’s establishment in Na Klang district, a rural town in the north of the country.

Shortly before, the family members, in tears, knelt outside the daycare, in a ceremony to free the souls of their children. Some of them took pictures, toys and food, and deposited these objects around the building, as if they were offerings.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha ordered a swift investigation into the tragedy. Police said they will question 180 witnesses in the coming days.

The perpetrator of the massacre was dismissed from the police this year for drug abuse. Several local residents told AFP that he was known for his methamphetamine addiction.

However, the first tests done on her body did not indicate the presence of drugs in her body.