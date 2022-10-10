Dental surgeon dies during triathlon competition at Espigão, in São Luís



SÃO LUÍS – Dental surgeon and professor Fernando Jorge Mendes Ahid, 58, died this Sunday morning (9), while participating in a triathlon competition at Espigão Costeiro, in São Luís. According to the Maranhense Triathlon Federation (Fematri), Fernando had a sudden illness during the swimming test.

Fernando Ahid was rescued by a support kayak from the competition’s organization, attended by a medical team that was in Espigão and sent to a hospital, but he couldn’t resist. The dentist participated in the sprint triathlon, with 750m of swimming, 20km of cycling and 5km of running.

In a statement, Fematri regretted the death of Fernando Ahid and said that it is providing full support to the dentist’s family. The Regional Council of Dentistry of Maranhão (CRO-MA) and the Graduate Program in Dentistry (PPGO) of the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), where Fernando was a professor, also issued notes of condolence.

Note from the Maranhão Triathlon Federation

“The Maranhense Triathlon Federation deeply regrets the death of athlete Fernando Ahid, which occurred on the morning of this Sunday, October 9, during the sprint triathlon swimming event, held at Espigão.

Still in the water, the athlete was rescued, receiving first aid and immediately forwarding him to the UDI hospital, in an ambulance that was at the service of the event.

All solidarity and support for the family is being provided by both the organizers and the participants”.

Note from the Regional Council of Dentistry

“It is with great regret that the Regional Council of Dentistry of Maranhão – CRO-MA, informs the death of the dentist, Dr. Fernando Ahid.

Dentistry in Maranhão is in mourning for the loss of someone who has always been active in favor of the class, and exercising the dental activity with professionalism.

The CRO-MA expresses its condolences and solidarity to the family at this delicate time of loss of a loved one”.

Note from PPGO UFMA

“It is with deep regret that we communicate the passing of Prof Dr Fernando Ahid and inform you that classes on 10/10/2022 are suspended so that servers and students can pay their respects.

We mourn the loss and sympathize with the family at this time.”.

